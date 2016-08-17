Declan strikes gold a fantastic five times

Declan Bennett, a swimmer and track athlete from Woodhall Spa, has triumphed at this year’s British Transplant Games.

Declan, 17, won an impressive five gold medals at the games in Liverpool, which were held from July 28-31.

Declan Bennett.

This follows The Elite Fish & Chip Company sponsoring the young star with £1,500 back in February.

Declan competed in a total of five events, swimming 50m and 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and running 100m and 200m track.

On top of his haul of medals, Declan was also presented with the Westfield Health British Transplant Games Best 15-17 Athlete award.

“It is an honour to have received this award,” explained Declan.

“I also won the same prize two years ago, but unfortunately I wasn’t there to collect the award and only got sent a certificate.

“I am very happy with my performance and medals.

“I’m even more pleased to have been there to receive the prize in person this time.”

Despite discovering at a young age that he had chronic renal failure – a condition that meant he needed a kidney transplant at the age of seven - Declan hasn’t let his health problems hold him back.

At last year’s 20th World Transplant Games in Argentina, he put on a show-stopping performance, bringing home seven gold medals.

Now, as he graduates from the junior section, Declan has his sights set on competing at the 21st World Transplant Games in Malaga, Spain, next year, where he hopes to continue his recent success.

Rachel Tweedale, from The Elite Fish and Chip Company, said: “We are very proud to have sponsored and supported Declan. His continued success is inspirational.

“We hope that his performance at the games can encourage people in similar situations to participate in the games and inspire others to consider registering as an organ donor.”

For more information about organ donation, log on to www.organdonation.nhs.uk