CYCLING: Woodhall Wheelers octet ride to Chapel and back for charity

Eight Woodhall Wheelers and a guest rode the 2016 edition of the Lincoln Castle to Coast to Castle (C2C2C).
In total there were approximately 600 riders from businesses and groups from the Lincoln area.
The 100 mile route took riders from Lincoln Castle to Chapel St Leonards, with a lunch stop, and then back to Lincoln. It included a jaunt through the Lincolnshire Wolds both ways, with a feed station at Hemingby out and back).
The £30 entry fee was made as a donation to three charities – The Multiple Sclerosis Society, St Barnabas Hospice and Cyclists Fighting Cancer.
Woodhall Wheelers managed the course in about 6½ hours riding time and on their return they visited The Poppies display at Lincoln Castle.
And on returning to Lindum Sports Association, they deservedly had a barbecue and beer, aptly named Castle to Coast to Cask.
