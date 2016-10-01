CYCLING: Woodhall Spa Hutchinson ends season in style

Woodhall Spa’s Paul Hutchinson finished his road race season in style at the final Velo 99 Handicap Road Race held at Rampton.

Starting in the scratch group, Velo-One’s Paul broke away from his group with two other riders, working together and passing earlier starting groups.

A hill top finish was contested by Paul and five other riders with Paul finishing fourth overall and second in his group.

Neil Palmer entered the final time trial of the Velo-One season, competing at the Bert Christian Trophy 25 Mile TT. Clocking a maximum speed of 51mph, Neil Palmer posted a time of 52min 19sec, giving him a top three finish.

As the road and time trial season comes to an end, focus moves to riders looking to compete in the Lincs Cyclo-Cross League.

Round one was hosted by Sleaford Wheelers, with Adam Ellis and Oliver Carr representing Velo-One.

In the under-12s, Oliver finished 24th with Adam finishing seventh in the veterans (40+).

Round two is on Sunday, hosted by Spalding Cycling Club.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1