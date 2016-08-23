Velo-One Cycling Team has had a busy time in time trialling and road racing of late.

Woodhall Spa’s Paul Hutchinson travelled to Orston for the latest round of the Velo99 Handicapped Road Race Series. Starting in the scratch group, Paul finished 14th overall and joint fourth in his group.

Team-mates Adam Ellis, Joshua Wallis and Neil Palmer travelled to Rockingham Speedway to compete in the NCRA Handicapped Circuit Series.

An hour of full gas racing on the circuit saw Neil, in his first ever road race, hold off the chasing peloton to finish sixth overall, with Joshua and Adam finishing comfortably in the main group.

Moving back into familiar testing territory, Neil and Antony Gough competed at last weekend’s Bourne Wheelers Open 25 Mile TT.

A strong rider entry was received for the event, with a number of riders going under the magic hour. Neil finished fourth overall with a time of 54mins 34secs and Antony was seventh with 55:15.

The week finished with Joshua Wallis racing the British Cycling Category 3/4 Circuit race at Darley Moor, finishing a strong sixth to gain his third cat licence.

Velo-One are cycling with JDRF.org.uk to #TackleType1

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story CYCLING: Velo-One racers enjoy a busy and successful spell Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...