CROQUET: Woodhall Spa club hold final competition of the year

Woodhall Spa Croquet Club held their final competition of the year on a very wet Saturday in September.

Teams came from Gainsborough and Branston to join Woodhall Spa members to play for the Jubilee Park Invitation Cup.

Play continued throughout the day and everyone carried on smiling, making the best of the day despite the heavy rain. Pools of water collected on the lawns in places, which continually needed to be brushed away.

The eventual winners were father and son team Mike and Richard Bilton from Richmond Park Croquet Club in Gainsborough, who won six of their seven games.

The photograph shows Richard and Mike Bilton receiving The Jubilee Park Invitation Cup from Woodhall Spa’s Cass Hewson.

