BOWLS: Woodhall Spa players keep busy at Jubilee Park

Jubilee Park Bowls Club played a friendly match at home against Nottingham University.
The club had the pleasure of welcoming 18 bowlers from Nottingham University on a sunny but windy day and had a most enjoyable match in good company. It was a close game but Jubilee Park won by fours shots (107-104) overall.
Following the match, all the players sat down to tea and cakes – all in all, a perfect way to spend a Saturday summer’s day.
Thanks go to Carolyn who organised the day and all the ladies who helped in the kitchen, also to Alf and Joan who set up the green.
Eleven pairs entered Jubilee Park’s Challenge Trophy Pairs competition, on another beautiful day with glorious sunshine.
Each pair played three games of eight ends, and the pair with the most games won and points scored won the competition.
Winners were Ralph Wood and Pete Turner, ahead of runners-up Frank Manley and Keith Revill.
Thanks go to Kath and Frank Manley who organised the competition.
