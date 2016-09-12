BOWLS: Jubilee Park take on Woodhall Spa golfers

Players from Jubilee Park Bowls Club took part in a friendly match against England Golf, Woodhall Spa.

On a lovely afternoon, JPBC welcomed a young enthusiastic, good humoured crowd, only a few of whom had previous experience at bowling.

The old Jubilee Park Bowls Club clubhouse will soon be no more.

They had two practice ends before starting the game in earnest. Each team had been carefully selected so that an experienced player could give advice to the novices. Jubilee Park eventually won but they discovered some good bowlers amongst the England Golf players.

After, players had tea and homemade biscuits and the winning numbers for the raffle were chosen.

Thanks go to Alf and Joan for setting up the green; to Peter who organised the Jubilee Park team; to Sam who organised the England Golf team; to Sue and Diane in the kitchen, and finally to Carolyn who organised the whole event.

n Jubilee Park joined in with the Food and Fitness Festival last Sunday. They had a tombola and produce stall and served teas, coffees and cakes all day.

Also people were invited to have a go playing bowls and tuition was provided. Many people took the opportunity to have a go and some said they would consider membership in the future.

n Jubilee Park Bowls Club’s little wooden clubhouse is being demolished this month.

It is now very old and the wood is going rotten in many places, so it’s got to go.

After years of fund raising by the club’s marvellous members, some donations and pledges, JPBC have now reached their target for a new clubhouse. It will be larger than the original building – not difficult – and made to the latest standards out of wood.

It will be in the same location and all planning permissions and building regs have been approved. All being well it will be completed by end of November this year.

More fund raising will continue to fully complete all things that need doing inside the building.

In the end, club members will have better facilities to use, as will all the visiting teams and players. JPBC believe the new clubhouse will be a valued enhancement to Jubilee Park.

The club’s Ralph Wood said: “Our thanks again to all those who have helped raise funds with hard work and donations. We have managed to reach our target without any official grants from anyone – quite an achievement I believe.”

