BOWLS: Horncastle club honoured by visit of former world champion

One of the world’s top indoor bowlers was in Horncastle on Thursday.
Andy Thomson, a five times World Indoor champion, visited Horncastle Bowls Club for four hours at their Coronation Walk headquarters from.
Thomson was happy to pass on any tips and also took part in a number of challenge matches.
A club spokesman said: “Andy is one of the best players in the world and it is something of a coup to have him in Horncastle.”
Thomson has won two world pairs titles and three singles crowns. He is also an MBE.
