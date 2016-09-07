ATHLETICS: Wragby’s Kieran finishes fourth in Leicestershire pentathlon

Wragby athlete Kieran Gillespie took part in the Leicestershire Combined Events Championships on Saturday, competing in the pentathlon.

His day got off to the best start possible with a long jump personal best of 4.84m, followed up with a very good sprint hurdles of 16.7 seconds into a strong headwind. At that point, the heavens opened totally which made the high jump borderline dangerous, but he still managed to come up with his second best jump ever with 1.50m.

The next event was the shot in which Kieran continued his consistent efforts over nine metres with an excellent 9.16m, despite the conditions which were now cold as well as wet.

His final event was the 1500m in which he ran 5 minutes 38 seconds, culminating in a final score of 2,064 points, a personal best by more than 150 points. He finished fourth overall

Kieran’s father Jim said: “It was a great weekend and reflects how much progress he has made this season.”

