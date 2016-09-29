ATHLETICS: Wragby Jim’s wins bode well for Worlds

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie took part in the Biggleswade Open at Sandy on Saturday.

The first event was the discus in which Jim threw very well, winning with a 28.56m effort. Then came the shot and another win, this time with a distance of 8.39m.

Jim commented: “I was very pleased with the discus, especially in the blustery wind which was playing havoc with the flight of the implement; not so with the shot, but a win’s a win.”

The two victories will be a good and timely confident boost as Jim will be competing in the World Hammer Decathlon Championships this weekend.