ATHLETICS: Two national records for Wragby’s Gillespie

Wragby athlete Jim Gillespie’s season continues to produce results, and Saturday in Derby was no different.
Jim started the day with a win in the one-handed hammer, improving his national record by half a metre to 15.74m.
He then moved on to the heavyweight hammer and secured a win with another national record, throwing 9.92m.
Jim said: “This is the eighth time I’ve broken that particular record this season, and twice I’ve got it back from my compatriot Sean Fitzpatrick, who’s also been throwing well this season.”
