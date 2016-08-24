ANGLING: Horncastle Juniors contest final matches

Horncastle Juniors’ final competition of the year took place at Bainside Coarse Fishery on Wednesday.

There were two matches, one for the under-12s and the other for over-12s, with an even split of five juniors in each category.

The fishing was better than of late with a total of more than 51lb of fish caught in the two hours. The most fish were caught by Olivia who had 44 in her keep net.

Hannah fished her final match as a junior, having been with them for some 10 years, but will be back in action as a senior.

Horncastle Juniors would like to thank all those that have made donations over the year and for the senior members for giving up their time on a Wednesday night to help them out.

Should you be interested in joining the club for next year, contact Lorrain on 01507 527420.

Results: under-12 – 1 Jasmine 8.08, 2 William 3.09, 3 Henri 3.06, 4 Olivia 2.10, 5 Imogen 2.04; over-12 – 1 Hannah 13.10, 2 James 6.14, 3 Liam 6.05, 4 Jake 3.08, 5 Jack 0.14.

