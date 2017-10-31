Woodhall spooky! Tennis aces go Halloween crazy

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club organised a Halloween-themed fancy dress tournament at Jubilee Park.

There was a fantastic turnout and some great costumes on show.

Pictured, from left, are Charlotte Lauder, Ivy Hockley, Ethan Ellerby, Josh Burnley and William Martin.

Club chairman Keith Hillsmith judged the best costume competition, which was won by Jack Linder-Arden.

Despite the blustery weather there was some good tennis and close-scoring games on offer from the event.

The red ball competition was won by Erin Davies, with Arthur Richmond in second and Jack Linder- Arden third.

Daniel Lauder won the orange ball tournament, with his sister Hannah in second place.

Edward Leggate finished third.

The green ball was on by Ethan Ellerby, with Ivy Hockley the runner-up and Charlotte Lauder third.

TOP: From left are Erin Davies, Keith Hillsmith (club chairman), Jack Linder-Arden and Arthur Richmond.

BOTTOM: From left are Charlotte Lauder, Ivy Hockley, Ethan Ellerby, Josh Burnley and William Martin.