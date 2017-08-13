Woodhall Spa to host England Golf Week

England Golf Week – the annual celebration of the handicap game – will start on Monday and involve more than 460 men, women and junior players.

It is taking place at Woodhall Spa GC, the home of England Golf, and will feature a host of finals of team and individual events.

Highlights of Golf Week include the men and women’s finals of the Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy, which will find the handicap golfers of the year.

The top nine players from each final will play in the pro-am of the Bridgestone Challenge - the English leg of the Challenge Tour - and the most successful team there will tee up with a top European Tour player in the pro-am of the British Masters, supported by Sky Sports.

Golf Week starts with the final of the keenly contested Junior Champion Club competition.

Later, the new Senior Series will be decided by qualifiers from six events played across the country; and the leading players from the England Golf Captains’ tournaments will contest their national title.

For the first time this year the Australian Spoons will be decided at Golf Week.

This is a stableford foursomes competition for pairs of women golfers with handicaps of 15 and above, who start the qualifying process at club level.

One pair will represent each of England Golf’s six women’s regions.

Toby Thorne, England Golf’s Deputy Championship Director, commented: “This is the third time we have run Golf Week and it has a very special place in the calendar as a festival of handicap golf.

“The competitors enjoy the full championship experience and, we hope, return to their clubs to encourage more players to take part in our events.”

Golf Week will also pick up the pace this year, showing that golf can be a speedy game - with a demonstration of SpeedGolf planned for the Bracken course on Wednesday, August 16.

Speedgolf is the fast, fun and athletic version of the game where players jog between shots and can complete a full 18 holes in under 80 minutes.

Experienced SpeedGolfers will be showing how it’s done, joined by members of England Golf staff.

Golf Week programme:

Junior Champion Club final - Monday and Tuesday (Hotchkin)

Men’s final, Bridgestone Chase Your Dream Trophy – Tuesday (Bracken)

Senior Series final - Wednesday (Bracken)

Golf Captains final - Thursday (Hotchkin)

Club Team final - Friday (Bracken)

Women’s final, Bridgestone Chase your Dream Trophy - Friday (Hotchkin)

Australian Spoons Final - Friday (Bracken)