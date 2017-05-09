Woodhall’s tennis aces begin with win

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Ladies’ Seniors team have been in league action.

This is the first year the club have entered a team in the county’s Slazenger League, so the ladies have started in the lowest division and are aiming to work their way up.

Against Horncastle Thirds, Lorraine Shepherd with Wendy Harrison and Helen Mair and Emma Lamyman made a convincing start by winning 4-0.

In blustery conditions, the ladies played against Saxilby at Jubilee Park and repeated the scoreline.

The team on this occasion was Alison Lauder and Helen Mair, Bridgett Scott and Lorraine Shepherd.