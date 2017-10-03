Wilson brothers secure historic win

Brothers Broderick and Bruce Wilson pulled off a stunning victory in the ACU National Endurance championships at Croft.

The siblings competed for three hours on their 600cc machines against a field of 83 riders in 29 different teams.

Outpowered by the bigger 1,000cc riders on the same grid, the original goal was to finish first in the 600cc category.

But after a strong start by Broderick in his opening 45-minute stint, the team found themselves circulating first in the 600 class and fifth overall.

Horncastle’s Bruce’s first stint saw the brothers go a step further and take the outright lead , which he held for over an hour during a demanding session.

Following a seamless third pitstop, Broderick was back out on track with just over an hour left to go before the race’s end.

He was being pursued by pro-racer and multiple-TT winner Gary Johnson, who closed the gap to just eight seconds before Broderick dug deep and managed to build the advantage back up to 22 seconds.

An essential fourth pitstop with just 10 minutes left cast serious doubt on the brothers’ hopes of an outright win.

The pressure was on for Bruce as he re-joined the track for just 10 minutes with the most minimal of leads.

After three hours and 114 laps completed, the team - sponsored by hauliers George H. Kime Transport - crossed the finish line first, the accolade of being the first ever 600cc team to take the outright win.

The team’s joy was added to the following day when Broderick - who lives at Gipsey Bridge - pulled off three more podiums in the No Limits Cup 600 series, taking two second places and a win in the third and final race of the weekend.

“It’s been a dream weekend for me,” said a beaming Broderick, who had had to retire from second place in an earlier race after being thrown through his bike’s screen.

The last round of the championship takes place at Donington Park this weekend.