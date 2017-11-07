West fulfils long-held running ambition

Horncastle runner Matt West fulfilled a long-held ambition after competing at the National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Matt and Tattershall’s Emma Marshall-Telfer were both part of Skegness and District RC teams taking part at the event.

Men’s team captain Matt has been instrumental in getting more club members interested in giving cross country a go, no matter what their ability or experience.

He said: “What a great weekend for SADRC.

“To see the club’s name amongst national results is fantastic, but to have five teams is incredible.”

Matt’s four-man team came 141st from a field of 178 teams in a total time of 1:27.45.

From 128 ladies’ teams, Emma’s quartet were 212st in 48:08.25.

Emma also competed in Sunday’s South Kyme Three River Challenge, 15-miles of trail running along the rivers, the Slea, Skirth and Witham.

She finished fifth in her category.