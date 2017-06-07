Jim Gillespie claimed two silvers and a bronze at the Midlands Masters Championships.

First up at Nuneaton was the hammer, where the Wragby resident secured second place with a personal best throw of 27.34m, being pipped to the gold by world hammer decathlon champion John Pearson.

Next came the shot putt where an 8.80m effort secured the bronze.

Finally, in the discus Jim began with three no-throws.

But in the final round he threw 28.70m to snatch the silver, behind GB Olympian Kevin Brown.

The weekend’s success followed on from last Wednesday’s Loughborough open meeting.

There Jim won the discus (28.94m) and shot (8.60m).

“I’m really pleased with all these performances,” Jim said.

“I am way ahead of where I was this time last season, so the intention is to get in as many competitions as possible before the end of the season.”