Two new national records for big Jim as he moves into a new age category

Thrower Jim Gillespie introduced himself into a new age category by breaking two national records.

On Saturday he competed in the first Swindon Winter Throws Invitational Series in the Heavyweight Triathlon.

Jim, from Wragby, was particularly looking forward to competing because - having turned 55 - he is eligible to compete in the 55-59 category, allowing him to attack new records.

“Well it couldn’t have gone much better,” Jim said.

“I opened with a 24.58m throw in the hammer, followed that with an 8.14m shot putt and then smashed the national record in the heavyweight hammer with 9.99m.

“This gave me a points score of 1414, beating the old best by some 200 points.

“Not a bad way to introduce myself to the age-group, two national records on a beautiful sunny day.

“The plan for the winter is to get some really heavy lifting done in the gym and to compete once a month, hard work but that’s the key to success.”