Triples tournament a success

The East Lindsey District Bowls Triples competition was hosted by Jubilee Park Bowls Club on Saturday.

A total of 32 teams - culminating in 96 bowlers - entered.

The day started off a bit on the wet side but soon brightened up for a marvellous event of bowling.

The rain returned in the late afternoon but the two teams who were still in the running for prizes carried on until they finished.

And even though a little wet, they managed to finish off the competition.

Every team played 10 ends with three woods.

The winners were Paul Wicklen, Kenton Scarbro and Alan Dines.

They are pictured receiving their prizes from Jubilee Park chairman Bernie Buck.

The runners up were Tom Bell, Ian Stafford and Pete Banks.