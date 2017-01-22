Top award handed to RAF Cycling Club

The RAF Coningsby Cycling Club has been awarded the Keith Roland-Holmes Trophy.

The accolade is presented annually to the station cycling club that has done the most to promote the sport in the Royal Air Force.

And RAF Coningsby Cycling Club were awarded the trophy after beating off some strong competition.

As well as promoting cycling across all disciplines for sport, adventurous training, recreation and transport, the club has demonstrated how cycling is being used to develop individual and team skills that have an identifiable benefit in a military environment.

Club members have taken part in a number of competitions across cycling disciplines, including downhill, gravity enduro, road and track.

The club have organised mountain biking activities at home and abroad.

Members of the club have been actively promoting cycling safety initiatives on the station and in the local area.

Flt Lt Sam Bennett, Officer in Charge of the club, said: “I’m very proud that the efforts and achievements of the club have been recognised through the award of the KRH Trophy.

“Our support of adventurous training exercises, in particular, benefits individuals and the service by developing leadership and organisational skills, as well as resilience and stamina and encourages more people to get out riding bikes.

“In the last year it’s been particularly satisfying to see club members supporting and encouraging new riders who have progressed from riding for fun to racing as representatives of the station and the service.”