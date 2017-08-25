Tony and Frank claim the bowls title

Tony Tennant and Frank Manley won the Challenge Trophy event at Jubilee Park Bowls Club.

A total of 11 pairs entered the competition, where partners were drawn out of a hat.

Heavy rain subsided at lunchtime and the sun shone all afternoon, allowing competitors to avoid any problems.

Each pair played three games of eight ends using three woods.

The runners-up were Keith Revill and Dave Dobbs.

The club’s bowling season finishes for league games around the end of August, and the last club competition is September 7.

Pictured are winners Tony Tennant Frank Manley.