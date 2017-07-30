The Belles celebrate a year of top netball

Have your say

The Horncastle Belles netball club celebrated a very successful year at their recent awards night.

The under 12s came sixth out of 11 teams in their first winter season and then finished third overall in the Summer League.

At under 14 level the club put three teams into the Winter League.

The B Team finished ninth out of 19 teams, before coming third overall in the Summer League.

The A team had an amazing season, finishing runners up in the Winter League and therefore securing a place in the Regional Finals, where they finished sixth out of 10 teams.

The C team were named the club’s Team of the Year.

The under 16s qualified to be in the top division after several play-off rounds and finally finished the winter season fifth out of 14.

They came joint first in the summer league.

Award winners were:

Under 16s: Elizabeth Westaway (Most Improved Player of the Year), Emma Leggate (Coaches’ Player of the Year), Imogen Towers (Most Dedicated Player of the Year), Georgia Carter (Players’ Player of the Year).

Under 14A: Kathryn Hetherington (Best Shooter (whole club)), Lydia Morton (Coaches’ Player of the Year), Emily Cooke (Most Improved Player of the Year) and Charlotte Kilby (Most Dedicated Player of the Year).

Under 14B: Alice Kemp (Most Improved Player of the Year), Georgina Buglass (Coaches’ Player of the Year and Players’ Player of the Year).

Under 14C (The Club Team of the Year): Annabelle Rinfret (Coaches’ Player of the Year), Emily Bell (Most Improved Player of the Year), Amelie Kerry (Players’ Player of the Year).

Under 12s: Millie Morley (Coaches’ Player of the Year), Gracie Danby (Players’ Player of the Year), Harriet Wilkinson (Most Improved Player of the Year), Olivia Hull (Most Dedicated Player of the Year).