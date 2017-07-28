Tennis team earn a draw

Have your say

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Men’s Team have played two matches in recent weeks.

Their first opponents were Boston Fifths and, in spite of their best efforts, Woodhall lost 8-4.

Charlie Maplethorpe and Dave Leggate won three out of four sets, Alex Coupland and Barrie Craigs won one out of four and Neil Hanes and Keith Hillsmith drew a blank.

In the following match, Woodhall Spa drew with Grantham 6-6.

The first couple of Barrie and Alex won two sets out of four.

The second pairing of Dave Leggate and Ant Hawkins won one set out of four.

Captain Neil Hanes played with a new player who has joined the team - Rob Thomas - and he proved a real asset.

They won two out of their three rubbers, adding three sets to the overall total to achieve the draw.

This was a good performance by Woodhall Spa as they had lost to Grantham on the last occasion the two teams met.

Although the match was tied this time at 6-6, Woodhall won 62 games to Grantham’s 59.

Now that the school summer holidays have started there is a busy programme of tennis planned at Woodhall Spa’s courts at Jubilee Park.

There will be a fun tennis summer camp from Monday to Friday, August 7-11 from 10am to noon daily.

To book call 07565 107216 or e-mail info@woodhallspatennisclub.co.uk.

The Summer coaching programme includes: Tuesdays 6-7.30 pm adult mixed advanced squad; Wednesdays 3-4pm red mini tennis for under 8s, 4-5pm orange mini tennis for under 9s, 5-6pm green mini tennis for under 10s; Thursdays 6-7.30pm cardio tennis; Fridays 5-6pm under 14s squad, 6-7pm over 15s squad.