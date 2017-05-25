Tennis club top their league

Horncastle Tennis Club have continued their busy team season with matches across all the age groups.

On Friday evening a mixed junior team travelled to Tealby for a friendly match.

Playing for Horncastle were Alex Holroyd, Jensen Tyrrell, Anya Robinson and Kaitlyn Gifford.

All four played some good tennis and grew in confidence as the match progressed.

Tealby won 8-2.

Saturday afternoon was the turn of the 10 and under Aegon team.

This was the last match in the league and Eastgate Lincoln were the opposition.

Horncastle’s team of Fergus Downie, George Hunter, George Brewster and Charlotte Eagles won all their matches and topped the league.

On Sunday morning the Aegon 12 and under boys had a tough match against a strong team from Rustons.

Playing for Horncastle were Max Wilson, Matthew Hunter, Rowan Bramley, Redford Bramley and Sam Baxter.

Three singles matches were over very quickly, with Rustons fielding much higher rated players than Horncastle.

But Baxter played a very strong match, winning the first set 7-5, losing the second set 6-3 and then narrowly losing the match tie break 10-8.

Rustons won the doubles rubbers too.

The ladies’ second team were waiting to jump on the courts once the boys had finished for their match against Tennis Buddies in the Seniors League.

Horncastle’s team were Sally Speed and Julie Hillsmith and Di Jones and Cynthia Goodacre.

Tennis Buddies won 8-0.

The nine and under Aegon team were playing an awesome match at David Lloyd Burton Waters.

The team of Sophie Munks, Jessica Frick, George Emmerson and Charlie Giles put up a mammoth fight, playing some amazing tennis.

George managed to win both his singles and Charlie won one too.

The girls, playing at one and two managed one more win, but lost the doubles in a narrow 6-4 defeat.

On Monday the club hosts the annual School Games years three and four tennis tournament.

Teams of four from 10 local primary schools will battle it out for a place in the final.