Tennis club’s men off to a winning start

Woodhall Spa Tennis Club’s Men’s Team opened their summer campaign in the new format league with an away match against Bourne.

Woodhall got off to a great start, winning 9-3.

Barrie Craigs and Alex Coupland, playing as the first couple, won all four of their sets, as did second couple Charlie Maplethorpe and Dave Leggate.

Captain Neil Hanes played with William Arden, losing two matches and gaining a draw against Bourne’s third pair.

The Ladies’ Second team played their first match on a very windy afternoon away at Boston.

Helen Mair and Emma Lamyman won all four sets.

Lorraine Shepherd and captain Penny McQuade lost the first set to Boston’s top pair but won the remaining three.

Mandy Roulston and Sonia Gemmell battled hard but lost all four.

However, Woodhall won 7-5 overall.