Tennis club men storm to 6-0 victory

Horncastle Tennis Club members have enjoyed another busy weekend of matches.

On Saturday afternoon there were internal tournaments for eight and unders and 14 and unders.

This was a great opportunity for those involved to gain match experience.

The eight and under event included five players new to competition.

Newly-trained volunteers helped with court supervision and scoring, which ensured these first match experiences were positive ones.

Ben Eagles showed his experience and won all his matches to take the gold medal.

Silver was shared by Lewis Snowshall and Jacob Gifford, who are both improving quickly and pushing for team places.

Jensen Tyrrell won the older event.

The high wind on Sunday morning made for tricky conditions at Coronation Walk as the men’s Aegon team hosted Bourne.

The first round was the singles for the team of Karl Sutton, Ben Tyrrell, Alden Midmer and Carl Pogson.

The home team soon settled into their game and all four players won in straight sets.

They went on to win both doubles rubbers too, securing a 6-0 win.

On Monday evening the mixed team travelled to Washingborough for a Lincoln League match.

The team of Karl Sutton and Di Jones, Alden Midmer and Trish Cardovillis and Nev Edwards and Jessica Nugent secured an impressive 9-0 win.

This weekend is Stonell Cup time.

From 11am on Sunday morning, this fun mixed doubles tournament will be held in memory of Harry Stonell, a former groundsman from the grass court days on Stanhope Road.

Partners for the day are drawn at random, with food and drink available.

This always makes for a very sociable day.

Members of all standards and spectators are always welcome.