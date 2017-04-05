Tennis club collect series of awards at county bash

Horncastle Tennis Club is celebrating after picking up an array of titles at the annual Lincolnshire Tennis Awards.

At the ceremony, held in Lincoln, the club scooped a total of six awards - including the county’s top team award.

Club Chairman Di Jones and coaches Karl and Shirley Sutton collected the award from Michael Downie, the CEO of the Lawn Tennis Association.

This is a fantastic accolade and recognition for the hard work at the club, which now has four junior members attending county selection training, while Karl has been appointed manager of the nine and under county team.

Jane Clark will again represent the over 55 ladies in county competitions.

Also at the awards night, the 2016 eight and under team and the 14 and under boys both collected their Aegon League trophies.

Team players Sophie Munks, Jessica Frick, Charlie Giles and Lea Frick collected the eight and unders’ title, while Ross and Alex Armstrong were on hand to receive the 14 and under titles from tennis pros Jade Windley and Dan Cox.

In the senior section, Jane Clark collected the Slazenger League Ladies Division Three and the Spring Seniors Division Two tropies, which were presented by Mr Downie.

Horncastle were also awarded an Aegon Commitment to Team Tennis plaque, along with Boston Tennis Club.

The club’s Shirley Sutton was also nominated in the Volunteer of the Year category.

The club welcomes players of all standards, and complete beginners of all ages.

For details about the club, contact Shirley Sutton on 07917 410 657.