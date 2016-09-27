TENNIS: Busy weekend for Horncastle Tennis Club

In a very busy and special weekend for Horncastle Tennis Club, there were also matches to play as well as hosting the Davis Cup Trophy Tour.

The club is fielding two 9U teams this year as the player base continues to grow. This week it was the turn of second team players Ellie-May Anderson and Charlotte Eagles to take on Deeping in the county leagues at the Boston Indoor Centre.

Both girls won one singles and lost one, so the doubles was the deciding rubber. In a closely fought battle, Ellie-May and Charlotte lost out 10-8. With the Davis Cup Trophy awaiting them back at Horncastle, they soon brushed off their loss.

The ladies’ second team played the last match of the summer season away at Spalding on Sunday afternoon.

This week’s team was Sally Speed and Karen Stott, Julie Hillsmith and Cynthia Goodacre, and Caroline Hill and Pearl Pilling.

Spalding’s first pair were a strong couple and beat all Horncastle’s players but Sally and Karen and Julie and Cyn managed to win the other two rubbers. Pearl and Caroline beat Spalding’s third pair, so Horncastle finished the season on a win and placed mid-table.

The 16U boys team travelled to Boston for their match and fielded some young players in their team this week, but sadly Boston were too strong for them.

Playing for Horncastle were Ross Armstrong, Alex Armstrong, Louis Croves and Jake Taylor. Louis forced a three setter in his singles and again in his doubles with Jake which went to three sets too, but that was as close as they got.

Next week sees the start of the winter leagues for the seniors. Three ladies’ teams are entered and for the first time a men’s seniors team too, reflecting the growing number of adult men now playing at the club.