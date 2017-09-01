Team Dawson scoop the triples prize

The Triples Tournament rounded off the Horncastle Bowls Club season nicely.

The competition was played in fine weather and with a friendly but competitive atmosphere.

Team Dawson led from the beginning and played some amazing bowls.

The only hiccup came in their last match when a home team of Tony White, Colin Fisher and John Rapley refused to be overwhelmed, winning 12-6 after taking every point for the first few ends.

The Dawsons had done enough, though, to win the tournament and took the £150 prize.

P. Ord’s trio took second place and third went to G. Hill’s side.

Support for the day came from Mortons, Myers, Turners, Tesco and Wyevale.