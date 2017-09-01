Team Dawson scoop the triples prize

The Triples Tournament rounded off the Horncastle Bowls Club season nicely.
The competition was played in fine weather and with a friendly but competitive atmosphere.
Team Dawson led from the beginning and played some amazing bowls.
The only hiccup came in their last match when a home team of Tony White, Colin Fisher and John Rapley refused to be overwhelmed, winning 12-6 after taking every point for the first few ends.
The Dawsons had done enough, though, to win the tournament and took the £150 prize.
P. Ord’s trio took second place and third went to G. Hill’s side.
Support for the day came from Mortons, Myers, Turners, Tesco and Wyevale.
Almost Done!
Registering with Horncastle News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.