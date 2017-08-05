Surprise as partners are pulled out of hat

Have your say

The Bill Yates Cup was competed for at Jubilee Park Bowls Club on Thursday.

The in-house competition saw pairs drawn out of a hat, ensuring nobody knew who they would be playing with or against before the competition began.

Eight pairs entered and played three games of eight ends using three woods each.

Despite threats of rain, the day remained dry and sunny.

The winners were Roy Crampton and Dennis Galvin, who are pictured with event organiser Kath Manley.

The runners-up were Keith Revill and Pete Brown.