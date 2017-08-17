Stephen takes on his ultra challenge

Have your say

Horncastle’s Stephen Bark took endurance to new heights this weekend - as he completed his first ultra event.

He took on the 33.5-miles Tour of Bradwell (long tour) in the Peak District, which included and energy sapping 7,000ft of climb.

Stephen was pleased to finish in 21st position, out of 115 runners, in a time of 6 hrs 42 mins 08 secs.

Stephen competes for Skegness and District Running Club, and his teammates from our area also enjoyed a successful weekend.

Horncastle duo Richard Barnett and Rachel Lear took on a 10k event in Darlington.

Richard posted a new personal best time of 53 mins 55 secs and Rachel completed the course exactly five minutes later in 58 mins 55 secs.

Thirteen Skegness and District Running Club Members met at the Sconce and Devon Park to take on The Eden Hall Spa Newark Half Marathon.

First club member home in a time of 1:27.56 was Horncastle resident Matthew West.

Samantha Fox (also Horncastle) gained a PB time of 2 hrs 01 mins 22 secs.

The next Bolingbroke breaker race, hosted by SADRC, is the 10k event on next Wednesday (7.15pm).

All are welcome and entry costs £3.

For details visit www.sadrc.co.uk