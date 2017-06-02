Stanhope earns a bronze at Euro event

Sarah Stanhope returned from the Equipped Powerlifting European Championships with a bronze medal and a handful of personal bests.

The Horncastle Powerlifting Club member achieved her long-held ambition to represent Great Britain, and despite finishing eighth out of eight competitors in her senior 63kg class in Spain, she returned with a series of accolades to be proud of.

Sarah, 23, equalled her squat PB of 165kg in Malaga, but was disappointed to only get her first squat in, failing her second and third attempts of 170kg.

However, she picked up a new bench press PB of 87.5kg and also earned a deadlift PB of 147.5kg.

Together, the results mean that Sarah earned a new personal best total of 400kg.

Sarah was in competition against many more experienced lifters, but her first international showing also added three points towards the GB ladies’ team total as they claimed bronze.

This is the first time in almost 20 years that a Great Britain ladies’ equipped powerlifting team was placed in the top three.

Sarah said: “I would like to thank Marc Giles, my coach from Horncastle Powerlifting Club, the GB team who looked after me in Malaga, everyone who wished me well.”

Equipped powerlifting sees competitors wearing suits to aid their performance.

Sarah has previously competed in athletics and weight lifting, but believes she has found her calling after linking up with the Horncastle club.