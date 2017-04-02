Search

Spa Con Club sitting pretty on top of table

Horsington and District

Snooker League

Results:

Division One: Donington 3 Blankney B 3, Blankney A 1 Con Club A 5, Bardney YM 2 Farmers’ B 4.

Division Two: Conservatives 3 Vikings 3, Con Club B 6 Bombers 0, Red Triangle 4 Casuals 2.