Snooker League awards

The Horsington and District Snooker League will host their presentation evening on Friday.
It comes following their Knockout Finals Fortnight.
Results were: Senior Individuals - S. Burnett 3 J. Loveley 1; Reg Ives Cup - Blankney A 2 Farmers B 4; Billiards - D. Needham 1 T. Fussey 0; Over 60s Individual - C. Daniels 3 D. Needham 1; Pete South - Farmers A 1 Woodhall Spa Con Club A 5; Ken Hawkins Pairs - R. Wright & S. Kirk 3 S. Barton & J. Loveley 1; Division Two Individuals - K. Logan 3 Matt Phillips 1; Maltby Shield - Vikings 4 Woodhall Spa Cons Club B 3.