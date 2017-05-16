Sign up for free tennis taster

The he Lawn Tennis Association is launching the Great British Tennis Weekend 2017, which begins this weekend.

Horncastle Tennis Club and Louth Tennis Club are among centres across the county getting involved and offering free tasters.

People right across the county will be trying tennis for free in a relaxed and fun environment and can take part in sessions including Cardio Tennis, Highland Spring Mini Tennis and tennis coaching – all completely free as part of the LTA and Tennis Foundation’s drive to get more people playing more often.

Venues will be providing rackets and balls, so if you’ve never picked up a racket or just haven’t played for a while Great British Tennis Weekend is the perfect way to get involved.

The event will be held both this weekend - May 13 and 14 - and on Saturday and Sunday, July 22-23.

You can reserve your free place at www.lta.org.uk/gbtw