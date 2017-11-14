Run in aid of Poppy Appeal

Horncastle-area runners have been in action this weekend.

At the George Munday 10k race on Sunday, Robin Harrison was the first Skegness and District RC club member to complete the course at Leverington, in 56 mins 07 secs.

At the Market Rasen 10k Tim Verdon clocked 46.52 ahead of Chris Hurst in 51.39.

The Skegness club held its own Poppy Run in Horncastle on Remembrance Sunday, organised by Emma Marshall-Telfer.

Members, friends and family were invited for a social run and donations were made to the Royal British Legion.