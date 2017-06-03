Rotarians get a taste of bowls action

Members of the Woodhall Spa Rotary Club visited Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club for their biannual night of action.

The event was organised by Jim Rook, the president elect.

Sixteen members of the bowls club also attended the evening to help the Rotary Club have an enjoyable evening.

Most Rotary members had never played bowls before, and so trying to keep the bowls on the rinks was the initial challenge, along with working out which way round the bowls should be held.

Some interesting shots were seen with bowls from one rink being closer to a jack on another rink.

After an hour-and-a-half of fun and learning the Rotary members enjoyed a two-course meal organised by club president Judith Moody, with goods provided by butcher RS Wisby. Following the meal, several Rotary members had a further game of bowls before the evening concluded.

For anyone wanting to book the bowls club facilities for a evening of bowls, ring the club on 01507 522147 and ask for details.

Club member David Ladlow has passed his coaching qualification and becomes the fifth qualified coach for the club.