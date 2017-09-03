Roll up before indoor bowls season starts

The Indoor bowling season and indoor leagues will start on Monday, September 11 at Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club.

For any member wishing to have a roll-up prior start the season, the club will be open next Wednesday, Thursday and Friday (September 6-8 from 6.30pm to 9 pm.

Anyone wishing to take up the sport or re-join may find the following dates of interest:

Former World champion Andy Thompson will be visiting the club to provide advice on bowling, both in a coaching capacity and looking at equipment required to take up the game, on Friday, September 21.

This will be held from 10am to 2pm.

The club’s first open day of the season will be held on Sunday, October 8 (10am-2pm).

Anyone is welcome to attend, as a family, individual or with friends, to try out the game of bowls and look at the facilities that the club has to offer.

Four qualified coaches are available to take those present through their paces and show them how to go on if required.

This will be followed by four Play Bowls 4 Fun sessions

Play Bowls 4 Fun sessions will be held at the club on: October 12 (1pm-3pm), October 14 (6.30pm-8.30pm), October 18 (1pm-3pm), October 22 (10am-noon).

For further information, call the club on 01507 522147.