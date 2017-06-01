Robin knocks 18 minutes off his PB

Horncastle runner Robin Harrison knocked a staggering 18 minutes off his best half marathon time in Liverpool this weekend.

Robin (pictured), who ran this year’s London Marathon for the Manchester United Foundation, clocked 2 hrs 21 mins at the Rock and Roll weekend.

He and fellow Skegness and District Running Club members joined 20,000 competitors in wearing yellow ribbons to show solidarity following last week’s terror attack in Manchester.

The half marathon started along Albert Docks and continued around Liverpool.

In the marathon event the first lady home for the club was Tattershall’s Emma Marshall-Telfer.

She ran with Andy Shelton, finishing the course in 3 hrs 29 mins, which knocked off an amazing four-and-a-half minutes from her London Marathon time, which was her previous best.

The weekend started with a 5k run taking in the Albert Docks, where Horncastle’s Carol Harrison represented the club for the first time and finished in 36 mins.

At last Wednesday’s Covenham 10k, Emma was the first lady home, running in tough conditions.