Riders set for Thruxton test

Peter Hickman will travel to Thruxton for round seven of the MCE British Superbike championship - desperate for a podium return.

Hicky, who lives near Cadwell Park, heads to Hampshire seeking two strong results to consolidate his place within the top six with just three rounds remaining until the cut off date for the championship showdown.

He currently holds sixth place in the standings on 119 points.

Prior to Thruxton, Hickman spent last weekend at Aberdare Park Road races in Wales, where he and Woodhall Spa’s Steve Plater were guests for the weekend.

Heading back to domestic competition this weekend, Hickman will ride the Smiths Racing BMW at the ultra-fast Thruxton circuit, where last year he recorded a 12th and then a sixth place.

Disappointed to miss out on a podium finish last time out at Brands Hatch, Hickman will be determined to get himself up into the top three at a circuit he has finished races on the podium in the past.

He loves the fast and flowing circuit which suits his riding style and will set him up nicely for the Ulster GP next week.

Timetable: Friday - free practice one 10.55am, free practice two 3pm; Saturday - free practice three 10.05am, qualifying 4.02pm; Sunday - warm-up 10.50am, race one 1.30pm, race two 4.30pm.

The two draperRACING riders Aaron Clarke and Tommy Philp will head to Hampshire for round seven of the British Supersport and Superstock 600 championships, which take place at Thruxton on Sunday.

Philp, from East Kirkby, will have the usual two races to contest, the shorter Sprint race on Saturday and the Feature race on Sunday in the British Supersport championship.

Teammate Clarke has just the one race on Sunday morning in the Pirelli National Superstock 600 series.

Thruxton is one of the fastest circuits on the race calendar and both racers are itching to get started in their respective campaigns.

Tommy loves the fast and flowing Thruxton circuit and is anticipating a couple of highly-competitive races in his class.

But he is up for the challenge and will be seeking a couple of strong points finishes.

Clarke also likes the Hampshire circuit and he will be looking for a good race result within the top 10 to boost his points tally which should move him further up the rider standings.

Schedules:

Supersport: Friday - free practice one 9.35am, free practice two 1.50pm; Saturday - qualifying 11am, Sprint race (12 laps) 5.20pm; Sunday - warm-up 11.10am, Feature race (18 laps) 15.40pm.

Superstock 600: Friday - free practice one 9am, free practice two 1.15pm; Saturday - qualifying 12.15pm; free practice 6.15pm; Sunday - race (14 laps) 11.30pm.