Ralph and Alf claim victory in the Ted Dennis Pais event

Ralph Wood and Alf Herrick were victorious as Jubilee Park Bowls Club hosted the Ted Dennis Bowls Pairs.

In warm sunshine, contests were played with three woods, each pair playing three games of eight ends.

A total of 22 players entered the competition.

The Wood and Herrick combination came out on top with six points and 19 shots.

The runners-up were Sandra Flanagan and Tony Tennant, recording six points and 14 shots.

In the Boston Two Wood and Coningsby Bowls Leagues, Jubilee Park have had some close results.

Against Frieston the team won one rink, drew one and lost one, losing the aggregate points by one shot (49-50).

A similar result harvested eight points followinga 68-67 success against Boston West End.

Another victory followed against Sibsey, Park winning 61-42 for 10 points.