Pigeons from the loft of R. Quibell claimed first and second place following an international flight.

Horncastle Invitation FC competed across the English Channel from Arras.

Results: 1 and 2 R. Quibell 1204 and 1087, 3 and 4 R. Hayes 1066 and 954, 5 R. Quibell 953, 6 and 7 R Hayes 915 and 889.