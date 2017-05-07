Quibell leads the way

Horncastle Invitation Flying Club
Recent results:
Huntingdon: 1 R. Quibell 1367, 2 R. Hayes 1362, 3 R. Quibell 1360, 4 G. Cunningham 1331, 5, 6 and 7 R. Hayes 1320.9930, 1320.1573 and 1311, 8 R. Quibell 1295, 9 G. Cunningham 1254, 10 R. Quibell 1100.
Reed: 1, 2, 3 and 4 R. Hayes 1465, 1456, 1455 and 1449, 5, 6, 7 and 8 R. Quibell 1432, 1400, 1393 and 1384, 9 R. True 1375, 10 G. Cunningham 1374.
Billericay: 1 and 2 G. Cunningham 1621 and 1593, 3 and 4 R. Hayes 1585.603 and 1584.193, 5,6 and 7 R. Quibell 1573, 1569 and 1559, 8 and 9 R. Hayes 1557.794 and 1557.590, 10 G. Cunningham 1556.