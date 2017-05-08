Quartet are crowned Horton bowls champs

Club competitions brough the Horncastle Indoor Bowling Club season to a close.

The presentation evening was held at the club and prizes were presented by Steve Calver, of Calver Management Services, who is the sponsor of the Thursday evening fours competition.

Prizes were awarded to the winners and runners-up from the weekly league competitions and the annual club knockout competitions.

Competition winners: Ladies’ Singles - Judy Moody; Men’s Singles - Paul Bark; Ladies’ Pairs - Mary Johnson and Olive Wells; Men’s Pairs - Keith Jackman and Paul Bark; Ladies’ Triples - Jacky Green, Jayne Taplin and Judith Moody; Men’s Triples -Phillip Boulton, Keith Jackman and Paul Bark; Ladies’ Rinks (fours) - Mary Johnson, Olive Wells, Jill King and Margaret Walmsley; Men’s Rinks - Phillip Boulton, Norman Burton, Keith Jackman and Paul Bark; Mixed Pairs - Mary Johnson and Keith Jackman; Mixed Rinks - Mary Johnson, Judith Moody, Paul Bark and Keith Jackman; Ladies’ Plate - Polly Fixter; Men’s Plate - Robin Wells; Over 65 Singles - Norman Burton; Novice Pairs - Stephen Stephens and David Walsh; 101 Singles - Norman Burton; Club Drawn Mixed Triples - Lyn Edwards, George Lancaster and Martin Greeson.

The last event of the Indoor Bowling season saw 35 members and supporters travel to Horton on Sea (home of the Indoor Bowling World Championships) to enter seven teams into a 66-strong team competition from all over the country, including Scunthorpe, Eastbourne, Worthing and more.

Two of the Horncastle teams made it through the initial knockout rounds, where they eventually met in the semi-finals.

The team of Phil Boulton, Tom Scholey, John Rapley and Colin Elliott made it through to the Friday morning final against a very strong Eastbourne team after a closely-fought victory over Jean Hoyles, John Hoyles, Sandra Dolman and John Brown.

The eight-end final saw a very convincing start by the Horncastle boys, who went on to win 12-0.

The summer season has now started at the Horncastle Indoor Bowls Club.

Anyone wishing to look round the facilities or start or return to the sport is welcome.

Until September 10, the club is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday mornings (9.15am-12.30, bowling starting at 10am) and Thursday (6.15pm-9pm) and Saturday (6.15pm-9.30pm) evenings.

There is also an additional sweep for players of all abilities on Tuesday afternoons (1pm-3pm).