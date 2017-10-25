Powerlifters turn on the power to take gold medals

International lifters at Horncastle Powerlifting Club have been busy in recent weeks.

Two club members travelled to Ylitornio in Finland to compete in the European Classic Bench Press competition.

First up was Mariah Connor-Brown, competing in the under 18 age group, and 84kg weight class. She successfully bench pressed 67.5kgs to take the silver medal in her class.

In the over 40 age group and 84+ weight class, Jax Gough benched a big 90kg for silver and just missed 97.5 for gold. A great performance by both Horncastle ladies.

The Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships took place in Potchefstroom, South Africa, and again two competitors from Horncastle took part.

Linzi Waite, representing England in the bench in the 52kg class, open age group, was the first in action.

She benched a comfortable 52.5kg to take home the gold medal.

Thomas Brannick was competing in full powerlifting in the 105 open class and totally dominated the field with a squat of 272.5kg, a bench of 197.5kg and a deadlift of 287.5kg for a 757.5 total, finishing 50kgs ahead of the lifter in the silver medal position.