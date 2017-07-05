Powerlifter Amelia takes on the world

Teenager Amelia Maycock scooped bronze at the World Classic Powerlifting Championships, held in Belarus.

Competing in Minsk, the 16-year-old was lifting in the under 18s’ 63kg class.

She squatted 90kgs, benched 50kgs and deadlifted an amazing 147.5kg to take a world bronze on the deadlift, to add to the silver she won at the European championships earlier in the year.

She was one of four Horncastle Powerlifting Club competitors taking part at the event.

Michelle Franklin finished fourth in the ladies’ over 50s 57kg class with a solid total of 287.5k.

A 92.5kg squat was followed by a 57.5kg bench and a superb 137.5 deadlift.

Bill Taylor struggled with his early morning start, but he managed to register a squat of 115kg, a bench of 87.5kg and a deadlift 140kg for a total of 352.5.

He finished fifth overall in the overs 60s’ 66kg weight class.

James Brincat-Smith made his international debut in the over 40s’ 120+kg class.

He squatted a big 260kg, 137.5kg bench and a 260 dealift for a 657.5 toal and a respectable eighth place.