Podium at the TT for rider Hicky

Peter Hickman recorded a close second place in the opening race at the Isle of Man TT races on Sunday, finishing the six-lap RST Superbike race just five seconds behind Ian Hutchinson.

Practice week was all but a washout with the weather curtailing the action around the 37.73-mile Mountain road circuit.

Saturday’s race action was replaced by a day of practice so that the riders could at least get their machines up to speed.

Hicky, who leaves near Cadwell, rode well to complete his practice in second place in the Superbike class, third in the Lightweight, fifth in the Supersport and sixth in the Superstock class in only his fourth year of competing on the island.

The Superbike race began on Sunday in perfect conditions and Hickman took it steady to the first sector at Glen Helen, registering seventh place on the Smiths Racing BMW.

But he soon began to gather speed and at the end of the first lap was in fifth place recording a fast time of 130.304mph.

On lap two he moved up to fourth place at Ballaugh Bridge and on the run down the mountain to the pits was up into third place.

After a quick pit stop for refuelling he maintained his third position and was gradually reeling in the rider ahead on time finally taking second place again on the run down the mountain.

The TT is a time trial with riders all setting off at 10 second intervals, so Hickman was never in a position to see Hutchinson, who was some way ahead of him and holding the race lead.

On the final lap Hicky had got the gap down to just 1.6 seconds and looked as if he could actually snatch the lead, but he was delayed in traffic as he came across some back markers and his chance was gone.

But once he passed them he continued on his run down to the finish line to take the chequered flag for second place and his first podium finish at the TT in his short career.

He said: “I am well happy with that.

“The bike never missed a beat, the team was really good during the pit stops and I am really happy.

“My board said -2 so I knew I was only a couple of seconds behind Hutchy coming on to the mountain which got me a little bit excited, but I know how fast he is over the mountain and so I just tried to hit all my points as best as I could and to come away with a second place in the first race is perfect.

“The bike is working really well and the Dunlop tyres are mega.”