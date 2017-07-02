Plenty for Bowling Club to play for

Horncastle Bowling Club’s season has got off to a mixed start with freezing conditions to begin with.

But recent good weather has allowed games to be played in relative comfort and completed according to schedule.

The Coningsby League teams are well matched in Division Four, meaning that Horncastle on 22 points are just below halfway in the league at fifth, but only 10 points adrift of the division’s leaders.

There are plenty of matches left so they are hoping to improve their position before the season ends.

In the East Lincs Division One, Horncastle sit fourth on 26 points with Friskney well out in front on 56.

In Division Three, Horncastle started badly at the freezing Skegness green but good weather and practice sees them sitting in fifth in the league just five points behind Suncastle Seacroft.

The club is holding an Open Day on Sunday, July 16, running from 2-5pm.

The club will welcome anyone interested in having a go.

All equipment is provided.