Philp looking for points at Oulton

The two draperRACING riders travel north to Cheshire for the third round of their respective championships, which take place at Oulton Park over the May Day Bank Holiday weekend.

East Kirkby’s Tommy Philp, who rides in the British Supersport championship, will be keen to add to his points tally as he has scored points in every race he has contested this year.

Oulton Park will suit his riding style and he is anxious to do well in the two races there.

Teammate Aaron Clarke was unlucky at Brands Hatch to fall foul to the tricky Druids Hairpin at the Kent circuit in the Stock 600 series, which was unfortunate as he was running in a strong sixth place at the time and was assured of a good points finish.

He has been suffering from arm pump but, after a visit to the physio at Brands Hatch, he returned to action with his arm strapped up and, once put to the test in practice, was pleased to find the pain was reduced to a minimum.

He will be keen to get some more points under his belt after his non finish last time out.

Superstock 1000: Saturday - free practice one 10.40am; free practice two 2.40pm; Sunday - qualifying 2.35pm; Monday - warm-up 9.15am, race 18 laps 10.50am.